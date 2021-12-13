Moon: Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics Not being Considered

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Monday that South Korea is not considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics set for February next year.The president made the remark during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison following their summit meeting in Canberra.Moon, who arrived in Australia on Sunday for a four-day state visit, said Seoul has not been asked by the United States or any other nation to consider a boycott.Moon added that South Korea's alliance with the United States is the basis of its diplomacy and security, but relations with China are also important for the country in economic terms.He explained that constructive efforts by China are needed for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the denuclearization of North Korea.He said that, with a firm alliance with the U.S. as the bedrock, South Korea also tries to maintain a harmonious relationship with ChinaThe U.S., China and North Korea have all agreed in principle to declaring an end to the Korean War, the president said, though they have yet to enter dialogue as North Korea has been demanding a withdrawal of hostile policies from the U.S. as a precondition.Moon said an end-of-war declaration can forge important momentum to revive talks between the two Koreas as well as the North and the U.S., and that he will work until the end to bring the parties to an agreement.Meanwhile, Moon and Morrison upgraded the relations of their two nations to a comprehensive strategic partnership during their summit.The two sides also signed a contract on South Korea's export of the K-9 self-propelled howitzer to Australia and agreed to expand cooperation in security.The two leaders signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in exploration, development and production of key mineral resources.