Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

COVID-19 Cluster Reported at Correctional Facility in S. Chungcheong Province

Written: 2021-12-13 12:13:12Updated: 2021-12-13 13:46:50

COVID-19 Cluster Reported at Correctional Facility in S. Chungcheong Province

Photo : KBS News

A group of nearly 30 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at a correctional facility in the central county of Hongseong in South Chungcheong Province.

According to the Ministry of Justice on Monday, a new inmate in his or her 40s tested positive during an admission process on Saturday, before an additional 28, including 25 inmates and three facility workers, were confirmed the following day. Eleven of the confirmed inmates had not been vaccinated.

The ministry suspects the new inmate’s case is separate from the group infection.

Authorities have placed the patients and others who had close contact under cohort isolation to be looked after by medical personnel within the facility.

The ministry is considering transferring around 200 inmates who tested negative to other facilities to prevent a further spread.

This is the first cluster at a correctional facility since last December when some one-thousand-200 people were infected at Seoul Dongbu Detention Center.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >