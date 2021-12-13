Australian PM Highlights Importance of AUKUS, Quad in Joint Presser

Photo : YONHAP News

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison highlighted the importance of regional security frameworks, such as AUKUS and the Quad, following a summit with President Moon Jae-in.During a joint press conference in Canberra on Monday, Morrison said the two leaders discussed the frameworks' critical roles in the region, then thanked Moon for his continued support for AUKUS, which involves Australia, Britain and the U.S.Both AUKUS and the Quad, involving the U.S., Japan, India and Australia, are considered by many as deterrence against China's military ascendancy in the Indo-Pacific.In what could be seen as Canberra's call for Seoul's participation, Morrison said countries, including South Korea, should defend their sovereignty through partnerships if they are ever undermined within a region.Morrison also made mention of the U.S. and Britain helping Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines through AUKUS, which China strongly protests.Moon, for his part, only expressed hope that partnerships such as AUKUS and the Quad will contribute towards building peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.When the Australian leader said Seoul can play a pivotal role in cross-strait relations, Moon said peace and stability between China and Taiwan is closely linked to security on the Korean Peninsula.