Pres. Candidates Have Opposing Reactions to 'Nth Room' Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidates from the two major political parties had opposite reactions to the enforcement of the so-called "Nth Room Prevention Law" that aims to block the distribution of illegal sexual digital content on internet platforms.The ruling Democratic Party's(DP) Lee Jae-myung on Saturday called for the revised law to be strictly implemented, saying every freedom and exercise of right comes with limitations and responsibility.Main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) Yoon Suk Yeol, in contrast, criticized the law for sparking the fear of censorship in a majority of innocent people, while lacking the capacity to prevent another "Nth room" incident.Yoon said he supports his party's plan to seek amendments to the law to prevent similar crimes, while protecting communication privacy.Amid growing backlash, Lee on Sunday said the new law should be monitored over a six-month grace period before another revision can be considered.Last Friday, a revision to the Telecommunications Business Act and a related law took effect, requiring large internet platforms with annual sales of one billion won or daily users of 100-thousand or more to remove illegal content from their servers.This comes amid public outrage over last year's Nth room case, where women, including underage girls, were sexually exploited on camera and the content was sold through mobile chat rooms.