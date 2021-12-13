Australia Agrees to Import S. Korea's K-9 Thunder Self-Propelled Howitzer

Photo : YONHAP News

Australia has agreed to import the South Korea-made K-9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer, as President Moon Jae-in is in the country for a four-day state visit.The Defense Program Acquisition Administration(DAPA) said on Monday that Hanwha Defense, the K-9 Thunder's manufacturer, signed an export agreement with Australia's Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group(CASG).Canberra is expected to import 30 units of the self-propelled howitzer valued around 930 billion won, which would mark Seoul's largest sale of the K-9 to a single country. It will also purchase 15 units of the K-10 armored ammunition resupply vehicle.Australia is the seventh country to purchase the South Korea-made howitzer, after Turkey, Poland, India, Norway, Finland and Estonia.Ahead of the deal signing, Seoul and Canberra inked a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in the arms procurement sector.