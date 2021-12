Photo : YONHAP News

Snowboarder Lee Sang-ho has added silver to his collection at the ongoing Snowboard World Cup in Russia, just on the heels of winning South Korea’s first-ever gold medal at the International Ski Federation(FIS) event.The 26-year-old finished second in the men's alpine parallel slalom on Sunday, after grabbing gold the previous day in the parallel giant slalom event.Lee's World Cup medal tally to date has now grown to one gold, three silver and one bronze. His four previous medals all came in the parallel giant slalom event.Parallel competitions are called such as two players compete side by side in a one-on-one match.Lee also became the country’s first Olympic medalist in snowboarding, winning silver in men’s parallel giant slalom at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. His latest performance further brightens his prospects at the upcoming Beijing Games.