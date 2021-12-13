FM Chung Presents S. Korea’s Push for Post-Pandemic Recovery at G7

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong expressed South Korea’s intent to actively partake in efforts for post-pandemic recovery at the Group of Seven(G7) foreign and development ministers' meeting over the weekend.South Korea was invited to the two-day meeting in Liverpool, Britain, as a guest, along with Australia, India, South Africa and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).Chung urged participants to coordinate responses to restore sustainable global supply chains and expand investment in infrastructure amid the growing strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific region.The minister introduced Seoul's efforts to promote an "open society" against challenges at home and abroad with an "inclusive" and "balanced" approach. He also expressed concerns over human rights abuses against women in Myanmar and Afghanistan.Chung held separate talks with his counterparts from Australia, the Philippines, Britain, Germany and Canada, and briefly met with his counterparts from the U.S. and Japan.