Photo : YONHAP News

The Central Disease Control Headquarters on Monday announced its findings on epidemiological traits of the omicron COVID-19 variant with 123 related cases confirmed in the country.Of the cases, 23 were from overseas while 100 were community transmissions caused by two imported cases. Infections have spread particularly through a church in Incheon and daycare centers in the Jeolla region.Over 24 percent of omicron patients had no symptoms. Of those who did, initial symptoms included fever, coughing and a sore throat. But all currently maintain mild conditions.Omicron's incubation period is an average of four-point-two days. It's also believed to be more contagious as the generation interval, or the time between an infection in an infected person and their infector, is shorter than that for the delta strain.