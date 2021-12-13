Domestic COVID-19 Risk Level 'Very High' for Non-Capital Region in 1st Time

The Central Disease Control Headquarters has assessed the risk level of COVID-19 in the second week of December as "very high" for not only the capital area but also for the rest of the country.



The non-capital region, assessed as being at medium risk in previous weeks, has also been raised to the highest level for the first time.



It's the third straight week of a "very high" evaluation for the nation overall and the fourth week for Seoul and its surrounding areas.



In a Monday briefing, authorities said the continuing virus surge is increasing pressure on the medical response capacity.



Senior health ministry official Son Young-rae said officials will monitor the situation on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week before deciding whether additional society-wide quarantine measures should be considered to contain the outbreak.