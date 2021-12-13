Moon Attends Luncheon Hosted by Australia's Governor-General

Photo : KBS News

On the second day of his four-day state visit, President Moon Jae-in attended a luncheon hosted by Governor-General David Hurley in Canberra.During their talks, Moon noted that, when the Korean War broke out, Australia was second only to the United States in deciding to take part. He recognized the 17-thousand Australian soldiers who fought to enable South Korea to defend its freedom and democracy.Moon also recognized Christian missionaries from Australia who came to Korea in the late 19th century with modern education and medicine, and mentioned Isabella Menzies who founded the Ilsin Girls School in Busan.He called Australia a true friend who offered great help during Korea's most difficult time.In his welcome remarks, the governor-general said Korean culture was becoming mainstream around the world, and that "galbi" or Korean grilled rib restaurants were increasing in Australia.He added that Australians are also fans of the Oscar-winning film "Parasite" and the Netflix series "Squid Game."Moon and Hurley agreed their two countries can create synergy in a hydrogen economy era as Australia serves as supplier and Korea harnesses its strength in the use and transport of hydrogen.