Culture Buddhist Priest Seongpa Elected Supreme Patriarch of Jogye Order

Buddhist priest Seongpa has been named the next Supreme Patriarch of the Jogye Order, the highest spiritual authority but that which does not oversee the sect's administration..



Accepting the post, Ven. Seongpa promised to focus on Buddha's teachings, back his words with action and fulfill his role with a disciplinary spirit.



The 82-year-old underlined the principle of universal compassion especially in these difficult times and wished for happiness and health for the Korean people.



His appointment as the 15th Supreme Patriarch of South Korea's largest Buddhist order came earlier in the day by winning majority support. His five-year term starts in March.



He also donated 100 million won on Monday to be used for the Jogye sect.