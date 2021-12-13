Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

KDCA Chief Hints at Strengthening Social Distancing in December

Written: 2021-12-14 08:36:44Updated: 2021-12-14 09:50:40

KDCA Chief Hints at Strengthening Social Distancing in December

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid a continued spike in COVID-19 infections, the head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Monday that authorities are considering tightening social distancing measures.  

Appearing on KBS, KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said that authorities are reviewing possible measures that will be effective at the moment, including tightening caps on private gatherings, restricting business hours of multi-use facilities and expanding at-home treatment. 

Jeong cited the need to strengthen social distancing rules to buy some time until the nation immunizes a sufficient number of seniors with booster shots, secures enough hospital beds for patients and establishes an at-home treatment system. 

Jeong said that while making those efforts, the nation needs to strengthen social distancing and reduce infections, expecting it will take about a month to do so.

However, she added nothing has been decided yet about details of the moves.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >