KDCA Chief Hints at Strengthening Social Distancing in December

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid a continued spike in COVID-19 infections, the head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Monday that authorities are considering tightening social distancing measures.Appearing on KBS, KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said that authorities are reviewing possible measures that will be effective at the moment, including tightening caps on private gatherings, restricting business hours of multi-use facilities and expanding at-home treatment.Jeong cited the need to strengthen social distancing rules to buy some time until the nation immunizes a sufficient number of seniors with booster shots, secures enough hospital beds for patients and establishes an at-home treatment system.Jeong said that while making those efforts, the nation needs to strengthen social distancing and reduce infections, expecting it will take about a month to do so.However, she added nothing has been decided yet about details of the moves.