Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

ADB Maintains 4% Economic Growth Outlook for This Year

Written: 2021-12-14 08:43:45Updated: 2021-12-14 09:52:42

ADB Maintains 4% Economic Growth Outlook for This Year

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The Asia Development Bank(ADB) has maintained its economic growth outlook of four percent for South Korea for this year despite the surge in COVID-19 cases.

ADB made the projection for the country in its economic outlook report on Tuesday. 

It projected that the South Korean economy will grow four percent this year and three-point-one percent next year, unchanged from its September estimate. 

The Ministry of Economy and Finance assessed that the ADB kept its growth outlook in light of South Korea's robust exports and facility investment. 

However, the bank projected that the inflation rate would see growth of two-point-three percent this year and one-point-nine percent next year, revising those numbers up point-three percentage points each from its September forecast.  

The ministry cited recovery in consumption after eased social distancing in the fourth quarter and a rise in oil prices for the upgrade.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >