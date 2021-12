Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Australia have agreed to promote cultural exchanges and cooperate in the digital and technology sectors.Seoul's ministries of foreign affairs and culture and tourism said they signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding(MOU) with the Australian foreign department to promote cultural exchanges between the two nations.Under the deal, the two sides plan to expand exchanges in sports and food and jointly produce content.The foreign ministries of the two nations also signed a separate MOU on cooperation with Southeast Asian nations. The countries plan to jointly hold a technology roundtable involving Southeast Asian nations and cooperate in the research of digital, cyber and key technologies.The two nations signed the MOUs on the occasion of President Moon Jae-in's summit talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday in Canberra.