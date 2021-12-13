State Dept.: US Is Not Staging Global Campaign for Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said the United States discussed its diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics with its allies and partners before the White House made the announcement.A department spokesperson issued the position when asked to comment on President Moon Jae-in's remarks that South Korea is not considering joining the move.Moon made the remarks on Monday during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison following their summit meeting in Canberra.In response to the KBS inquiry, the spokesperson added that the United States is not staging a global campaign.The remarks appear to reflect the department's position that Washington announced the decision over China's human rights abuses, but it is a sovereign decision that each country needs to make on its own.Asked if Seoul's diplomatic decision will affect the U.S.-South Korea alliance, the spokesperson said that the alliance is a linchpin of peace, security and progress for Northeast Asia, the wider Indo-Pacific region and across the world.