Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, Australia Adopt Joint Statement on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Written: 2021-12-14 09:36:31Updated: 2021-12-14 10:14:24

S. Korea, Australia Adopt Joint Statement on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Australia adopted a joint statement on a comprehensive strategic partnership on Monday.

The presidential office said on Tuesday that President Moon Jae-in and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison adopted the statement after the summit talks.

In the statement, the two sides agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in security, defense, cyber and technology, health, border protection and development.

The two leaders agreed to promote close cooperation in the defense industry to enhance related supply chains in the region. Australia signed a deal worth over one trillion won the previous day to purchase South Korean-made K-9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers.

Moon and Morrison also shared the understanding that COVID-19 is a challenge to global health and an economic challenge in the Indo-Pacific region. The leaders agreed to enhance cooperation, including through the vaccine supply. 

They also reaffirmed close cooperation in efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and settle peace in the region.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >