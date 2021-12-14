Daily COVID-19 Cases at 5,567, Critical Patients Rise to 906

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported more than 55-hundred new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with the number of critically ill patients and daily deaths climbing to fresh highs.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KCDA) said Tuesday that five-thousand-567 new infections were confirmed throughout Monday, bringing the country's accumulated total to 528-thousand-652.The number of critically ill patients rose by 30 from a day earlier to 906, surpassing 900 for the first time.Ninety-four more people died of the virus, raising the overall death toll to four-thousand-387. Daily deaths jumped by 54 from a day ago to a fresh high. The previous record high, 80, was registered on Saturday.The fatality rate rose to zero-point-83 percent, showing a steady rise from zero-point-eight percent on November 27.The number of confirmed omicron infections rose by five to 119.Of the new cases, five-thousand-525 were local transmissions, while 34 were from overseas. The capital region accounted for about 70 percent of local cases.