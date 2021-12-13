Pres. Official: Appropriate Virus Curb Measures Readied amid Rising Concerns

Photo : KBS News

A presidential official has implied the government could soon tighten social distancing amid growing concern over the latest resurgence of COVID-19.On a local radio program on Tuesday, senior presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun said the government won't be indecisive in such a serious situation.The presidential aide said that relevant preparations have been completed, and officials will select the appropriate measures as the situation is monitored until Wednesday or Thursday.On Monday, unionized health care workers urged the government to suspend the transition into living with the virus by two weeks, as they have come close to reaching capacity amid the rising number of critical cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.The secretary, however, added that the prepared steps will take both social distancing and its impact on people's livelihoods into account.