‘Squid Game’ Earns 3 Golden Globe Nominations

Photo : YONHAP News

The megahit Netflix series "Squid Game" has received three nominations at the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards.The Hollywood Foreign Press Association(HFPA) on Monday announced the nominees, including “Squid Game” for Best Television Series Drama, alongside "The Morning Show," "Pose," "Lupin," and "Succession."Lee Jung-jae, who played protagonist Gi-hun, was nominated for best actor in a TV drama series alongside Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong of "Succession," Billy Porter of "Pose" and Omar Sy of "Lupin."O Yeong-su, who played Il-nam, was nominated for best supporting actor in a TV drama series, with Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass of "The Morning Show," Kieran Culkin of "Succession" and Brett Goldstein of "Ted Lasso."It is the first time that a South Korean TV series has earned a nomination from the Golden Globes, often considered a prelude to the Academy Awards.Earlier, "Squid Game" was named "The Bingeworthy Show of 2021" at the People's Choice Awards in the U.S., and won the long-format Breakthrough Series award at the Gotham Awards for independent film production.The 79th Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 9.