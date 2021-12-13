Report: Wife of PPP Pres. Candidate Admits to Falsely Claiming 2004 Award

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Keon-hee, the wife of main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol, has reportedly recognized that she falsely claimed an award while applying for a visiting professor position in 2007.Broadcaster YTN, in an exclusive 30-minute interview, had asked Kim about her listing a top award at the 2004 Seoul International Cartoon and Animation Festival in her resume. Kim replied she wanted to stand out in the hiring process, and if that is a sin, that is a sin.YTN confirmed through festival organizers that there was no entry at the time under Kim's former name, Kim Myeong-shin.As for claiming on her resume that she worked as a senior executive at the Korea Association of Game Industry from 2002 to 2005, when the association was only established in 2004, Kim said she is currently checking the facts.While stressing that she may have been confused about the timing for the unpaid work, Kim denied forging the document proving her employment.The PPP election committee issued a statement, saying Kim worked under the title "director of planning" as a part-time advisor to the association without pay for over two years. The committee added that she was also issued the proof of employment from the association secretariat.