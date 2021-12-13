S. Korea, Vietnam Agree to Expand Cultural Exchange Programs

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and Vietnam have signed an agreement to organize bilateral cultural exchange programs ahead of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.Culture Minister Hwang Hee and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Van Hung, who is in South Korea on an official visit, inked the deal in Seoul on Tuesday.In 2022, Seoul and Hanoi will seek to promote exchanges and cooperation through art exhibits and performances, attend festivals and international events hosted by both sides, and share information and experience regarding protection of cultural heritage.The two sides will each organize a festival in the other country as part of efforts to revitalize exchanges of people and materials. South Korea will host a lantern festival in Vietnam, and Vietnam a culture tourism event in South Korea.As of 2020, Vietnam was South Korea's fourth largest trade partner. Around four-point-92 million people traveled between the two countries in 2019.