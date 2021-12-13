Japan: Assessment Needed on S. Korea Joining CPTPP

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan says a clear assessment is needed on whether South Korea meets the conditions to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership(CPTPP).Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno made the remark on Tuesday, pointing out that the CPTPP maintains high standards in various areas, such as market accessibility, e-commerce and government procurement.Saying that Japan will have to see if Seoul meets the high standards to join the pact, Matsuno added that no bilateral talks have been held on the issue, and no talks are planned at this point.The cabinet secretary said that Japan will continue to follow developments related to economies interested in joining the pact and respond by taking into account their strategic standpoints and public understanding.The South Korean government officially announced on Monday that it will begin the application process to join the trans-pacific partnership.The CPTPP was launched in 2018 by 11 countries including Japan and Australia. Currently Japan is the chair, with China and Taiwan having applied for membership in September.