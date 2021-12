Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Jong-un has reaffirmed his will to adhere to the "self-reliance" ideology passed down from the late founder and his grandfather Kim Il-sung and his late father Kim Jong-il, according to North Korean state media.Ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun said Tuesday that the regime's leader made the reaffirmation ahead of the ten-year anniversary of his leadership, though it did not mention when and where such remarks were made.According to the paper, Kim said "walk the same path forever" is his ideology and desire. It said Kim's honorable achievement is transcending the revolution's basis and victory by upholding such ideology.It also quoted Kim’s remark made months after a no-deal summit with former U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi in 2019 that his resolution on defending the outcome of the revolution is becoming more steadfast.