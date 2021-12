Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung cancelled all appointments on Tuesday after discovering he was potentially exposed to COVID-19 over the weekend.While on a tour of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, Lee met with a group of party-related officials and one later tested positive for COVID-19.The DP's election committee said Lee did not come into direct contact with the confirmed patient, but had exchanged greetings at a one-meter distance.Lee will go through testing procedures like everyone else, according to the committee, and is unsure when he will get his results.The presidential candidate was set to visit the Hyundai Research Institute at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss economic policies, but it was postponed until Lee gets the all-clear.