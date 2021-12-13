US State Dept. Seeking Information on N. Korea's Forced Labor

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department is collecting information on North Korea's forced labor as it prepares to publish an annual human trafficking report.According to a document on the U.S. Federal Register website Tuesday, the department requested information from individuals or organizations with direct specialized experience regarding the North's labor situation.The department specifically sought data about North Koreans who were possibly forced into labor or are at high risk as part of state-to-state agreements or foreign government-affiliated projects. It also requested similar information on laborers from China and Cuba.The department asked that information be submitted by February. The 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report is being based on data provided by foreign governments, international bodies and survivors of human trafficking.In its 2021 report published in July, the department placed North Korea in the lowest Tier Three group of governments that do not fully meet the minimum standards of preventing human trafficking and are not making significant efforts to do so.