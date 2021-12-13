Moon Requests Australian Opposition Leader’s Continued Support for Peace

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in met with Australia’s opposition leader on Tuesday in Sydney, and the two discussed various issues of mutual interest and ways to build lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.The president, who is on a four-day state visit, told Anthony Albanese of the Labor Party that he looks to boost bilateral cooperation in various future industries through elevated strategic partnership, marking 60 years of diplomatic ties.Moon also expressed gratitude for Australia's support for Seoul's peace process efforts, asking for continued cooperation in the future.Albanese conveyed respect for Seoul's unyielding efforts in fostering peace in the region, responding that he fully supports peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.On climate change, the two shared policy ideas that pursue renewable energy while ensuring the laborer's livelihoods, and discussed ways to boost cooperation in technologies needed to reach carbon neutrality.