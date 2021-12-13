'1 in 4 Married Women Born in 1983 Saw Career Stop after Childbirth'

Photo : YONHAP News

More than one out of four married women born in the year 1983 were found to have undergone a career break after giving birth in the year 2019.Statistics Korea on Tuesday disclosed a report that analyzed data on people born in the years 1983 and 1988.According to the report, 25.5 percent of women born in 1983 quit working either voluntarily or involuntarily after having a child. This compares to 93 percent of men of the same age who maintained their jobs regardless of marriage or childbirth.Among women born in 1988, 43.3 percent kept their jobs at the time of marriage and having a baby. However, one in five, or about 22 percent, still saw their careers end after childbirth.Meanwhile, 67 percent of people born in 1983 were married as of 2019, while just 37 percent of those born in 1988 were living in matrimony.Statistics Korea has begun compiling demographic cohort data to academia, research institutes and government officials. It began collecting data on birth, marriage, divorce and death from 1983.