Photo : YONHAP News

A suspected case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza(AI) has been reported at a duck farm with 29-thousand ducks in Muan, South Jeolla Province.According to the government’s AI response headquarters, testing is underway and confirmation is expected in one to three days. Additionally, quarantine and preventive measures are being enforced at the farm.Highly pathogenic AI has been confirmed at eleven poultry farms in just over a month since the first case occurred at a quail farm on November 8 in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province.Officials blame the rapid spread to quarantine violations. The agriculture ministry conducted a month-long inspection on over 600 farms raising chicken or duck from November 12 and uncovered 95 violations at 67 locations.