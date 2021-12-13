Overseas Travel Advisory Extended by Another Month

Photo : KBS News

The government has extended its special advisory against overseas travel for another month due to the global spread of the omicron variant.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday that the advisory regarding travel to all countries and regions has been extended to January 13. It advised citizens to cancel or postpone non-essential trips and residents abroad to minimize contact and avoid large events.The special advisory is stronger than Level Two in the four-tier travel alert system, which urges people to refrain from travel, but is weaker than Level Three, which recommends evacuation.First issued in March, the advisory has been extended every month as the COVID-19 pandemic continues worldwide.The government will review shifting the special advisory to country-specific warnings starting next year, considering indicators such as each country's virus situation, vaccination rate and travel bubble negotiations.