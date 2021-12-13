1.8 Mln People Apply for Booster Shots on 1st Day of General Public Signups

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's booster shot campaign is gaining traction as health authorities are working hard to get ahead of the surging COVID-19 caseloads, with the omicron variant also mixed in the community spread.The state vaccine task force said some one-point-79 million people made reservations for their booster shots on Monday, the first day booster shots were made available to the general public aged 18 and older.The government last Friday had shortened the minimum interval between the second and third jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine for adults to three months.Meanwhile, nearly 760-thousand people received their booster shots on Monday, the largest single-day inoculation since booster shots began to be administered on October 13.That brings the cumulative number of those who received boosters in the nation to around seven-point-12 million. It accounts for around 14 percent of the country’s population, or 37.5 percent of those 60 and older.