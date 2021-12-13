S. Korea to Host Int'l Government Transparency Summit This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will host a multinational summit aimed at enhancing government transparency starting on Wednesday.According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Tuesday, the Open Government Partnership(OGP) Global Summit will kick off at COEX in southern Seoul and run for three days. It will also be aired online.President Moon Jae-in is set to deliver a congratulatory speech in the opening ceremony. Top leaders of 11 other countries, including U.S. President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President of Argentina Alberto Fernández, will attend the summit virtually.UN Secretary General António Guterres and World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus are also set to make special speeches.Created in 2011, the OGP is a multilateral platform to discuss measures to improve government transparency, address corruption and facilitate civilian participation in governance. A total of 78 countries have joined the body.Held under the theme, “Open Recovery, Open Renewal,” this year's summit will discuss measures for recovery and growth from the COVID-19 pandemic among other issues.