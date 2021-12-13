PPP Candidate Defends Wife in Key Forum with Senior Journalists

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol has criticized allegations of illegalities involving his wife, calling them “clear election interference".Yoon lodged the disapproval during a forum hosted by Kwanhun Club of senior journalists in Seoul on Tuesday. He was grilled on a host of accusations directed at his family -- his wife, his mother-in-law and himself -- for more than half of the two-hour long forum.On the charge that she had lied on a past resume to make it more impressive, the PPP candidate said the suspicion may be partially true, but it is not when judged from a whole picture.Regarding his wife’s alleged involvement in stock price manipulation involving Deutsch Motors, Yoon argued the prosecution’s ongoing investigation initiated by the ruling bloc’s accusations has produced no results over a year and a half and should be put to an end.He also dismissed accusations that his wife had received bribes disguised as sponsorships to her art exhibition, saying she held larger exhibitions when he was demoted to a less powerful position.