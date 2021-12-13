Over Dozen Aftershocks Follow Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake off Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

Over a dozen minor seismic tremors were reported after a magnitude four-point-nine earthquake rattled waters off Jeju Island on Tuesday.According to the Jeju branch of the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) and anti-disaster authorities on Wednesday, 13 aftershocks followed the earthquake until 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, hitting between one-point-three to one-point-seven magnitude.No major damage has been reported so far with 110 of 114 cases reported to the anti-disaster authorities concerning ground shaking at the time of the quake or aftershocks. The other four reports were for minor damage, including broken windows.The KMA and Ministry of the Interior and Safety assessed that although the earthquake was strong enough to be felt across Jeju, the damage was contained because the earthquake occurred in the ocean and the faults moved horizontally, not vertically.The temblor, the most powerful to have hit the Korean Peninsula this year, was reported at a location 41 kilometers west-southwest of the Jeju city of Seogwipo at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday.