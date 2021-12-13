Menu Content

Politics

N. Korea to Convene Rubber-Stamp Parliament in February

Written: 2021-12-15 08:46:54Updated: 2021-12-15 11:42:02

N. Korea to Convene Rubber-Stamp Parliament in February

Photo : YONHAP News

Pyongyang's official media said on Wednesday that the North Korean parliament will convene in February to discuss next year’s state budget and other issues. 

According to the Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), the standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly(SPA) held a meeting on Tuesday presided over by committee chair and the regime’s No. 2 leader Choe Ryong-hae. 

The committee approved a plan to hold the sixth session of the 14th SPA in Pyongyang on February 6 to discuss a host of issues, including state tasks and the budget for next year. 

Childcare laws and laws aimed at enhancing the rights of North Koreans overseas were also on the agenda for the meeting. 

Attention is being drawn to whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will attend the upcoming rubber-stamp parliamentary session with a possible message to the world. 

He made a speech during the previous SPA plenary session in September, announcing Pyongyang’s decision to resume inter-Korean communication lines.
