Photo : YONHAP News

On-year job growth continued for the ninth consecutive month in November, but slowed to less than 600-thousand.Statistics Korea data showed on Wednesday that the number of employed people nationwide last month was tallied at 27-point-79 million, up by 553-thousand from a year earlier.While the latest figure extends the job growth rally that began in March, it is smaller than the 652-thousand recorded in October due in part to a drop in lodging- and restaurant-related jobs by 86-thousand.The employment rate for those aged 15 and older rose by zero-point-eight percentage points from a year earlier to 61-point-five percent.The unemployment rate fell by the same margin to two-point-six percent, the lowest level for November in eight years.