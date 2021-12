Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean founder Kim Il-sung’s younger brother, Kim Yong-ju, has died at the age of 101.The North’s Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed his deep condolences over the death of his grandfather’s brother while a wreath he sent was laid on his altar Tuesday.The state media outlet did not offer details of his death, including when and how he died.Born in 1920, Kim Yong-ju was once the No. 2 North Korean official next to his brother before losing power to Kim Il-sung’s successor, Kim Jong-il. His passing came just before the 10th anniversary of Kim Jong-il's death on Friday.Kim Yong-ju formerly served as an honorary vice chairman of the standing committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly.