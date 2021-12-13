Menu Content

Daily COVID-19 Cases Reach New High at 7,850

Written: 2021-12-15 10:06:43Updated: 2021-12-15 11:23:38

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases neared eight-thousand, hitting a new high, while critical cases also set another record.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that seven-thousand-850 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, bringing the cumulative total to 536-thousand-495. 

The latest figure marks the highest daily tally since the beginning of the pandemic and is 676 more than the previous record set last week of seven-thousand-174. 

Compared to Tuesday’s figure, cases jumped by two-thousand-283, a stark growth mostly attributed to fewer tests administered over the weekend. 

The number of critically-ill COVID-19 patients exceeded 900 for the second day in a row, reaching a new high with 964. Seventy people died, marking the third highest daily deaths, while the fatality rate stands at zero-point-83 percent. 

The number of confirmed omicron cases rose by nine to a total of 128.
