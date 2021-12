Photo : YONHAP News

The military has begun replacing decades-old machine guns in the Army with a new model, called the K-16.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said the new seven-point-62 millimeter caliber machine gun and a thermal scope will be put into service from Wednesday after completing a field test and acceptance inspection.The K-16, will replace the old K-3 and M60 machine guns that were introduced 30 years ago. Compared to the K-3, it has a 30 percent longer range with a two-fold increase in destructive power.The DAPA expects the thermal scope will enable precise observation and shooting at night or in foggy conditions.The military plans to deploy the K-16 to all armed services by 2024.