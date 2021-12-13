Moon Heads Home after State Visit to Australia

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will return home on Wednesday, wrapping up a four-day state visit to Australia.Before departing, Moon wrote on his social media that he visited the Southern Hemisphere country in order to seek cooperation in supply chains of rare earth and mineral resources and defense.Moon added that South Korea and Australia will share technology on carbon neutrality and cooperate in the areas of hydrogen and space development.The president arrived in Canberra on Sunday and held a summit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison the following day to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between their nations.On Tuesday, Moon visited Sydney and discussed supply chain issues with Australian business leaders. South Korea also signed a deal with Australia on the export of the K-9 self-propelled howitzer and K-10 armored ammunition resupply vehicle in a deal reportedly worth up to one-point-09 trillion won.Moon became the first South Korean president to make a state visit to Australia in 12 years and the first foreign leader to be invited by the country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.