Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reaffirmed that it will enhance security cooperation with its allies including South Korea to counter China's aggressive actions in the Indo-Pacific region.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued the position on Tuesday in an address at a university in Indonesia.In the speech, Blinken said that the U.S. will be expanding military and economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Part of this is through forging stronger relations with its five treaty allies in the area - South Korea, Australia, Japan, the Philippines and Thailand.The secretary, however, stressed that the U.S. does not want conflict in the Indo-Pacific, adding that's why Washington continues to seek serious diplomacy with North Korea. He underscored the U.S.' ultimate goal is to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.