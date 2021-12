Photo : YONHAP News

A mandatory 10-day quarantine on all international arrivals, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, has been extended by three more weeks.This means the renewed measure will remain effective through January 6 at least.South Korean nationals and long-term stay foreigners will be required to self-isolate at their homes for ten days and take three PCR tests.Foreigners arriving for short-term visits will go through the ten-day quarantine at government-designated facilities.The government also extended entry bans on foreigners for short-term visits from eleven African countries including South Africa until January 6.