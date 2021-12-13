Pres. Office: S. Korea Has Duty to Take Interest in Beijing Olympics as Previous Host

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it is South Korea's duty to pay interest in the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as the host nation of the preceding PyeongChang Games in 2018.Appearing on a local news program on Wednesday, senior presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun said a decision to diplomatically boycott the Beijing Games should be in accordance with national interest.The secretary's remarks come after President Moon Jae-in said during a visit to Australia that his administration is not considering the boycott, despite many U.S. allies following Washington's lead in protest of China's human rights abuses.The presidential aide said Moon also likely considered how inter-Korean tension, exacerbated by North Korea's missile and nuclear provocations in 2017, began to thaw around the PyeongChang Games.Park stressed that while Washington has explained its diplomatic boycott, Seoul does not consider that pressure to come onboard.As for Moon attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing Games himself, the secretary said a final decision will be made after taking into account various circumstances at that time.