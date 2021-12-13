DP Pledges 100 Tln Won Antivirus Plan, PPP Nominee Backs Time Off in Public Sector

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) pledged a 100-trillion-won antivirus fiscal plan ahead of the March 9 presidential election, while the main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) candidate supported a paid time-off system for union officials in the public sector.
DP floor leader Yun Ho-jung said on Wednesday that his party will push to set up a fund to compensate hospitals and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to revise laws in drawing up a support plan next year for small businesses.
The ruling party is apparently taking preemptive action requested by its presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung, as the nation's small business owners brace for a deeper hit from the government's strengthened antivirus curbs.
PPP presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol visited the Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU) on Wednesday, where he supported the adoption of a paid time-off system by unions representing government employees and teachers.
Yoon also responded positively to implementing a labor director system at public agencies which would have an employee participate on the board of directors to represent workers.
Saying he supports labor and management's free will, the candidate said a social consensus towed by some kind of force or the government's unilateral push cannot be sustained.