DP Pledges 100 Tln Won Antivirus Plan, PPP Nominee Backs Time Off in Public Sector

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) pledged a 100-trillion-won antivirus fiscal plan ahead of the March 9 presidential election, while the main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) candidate supported a paid time-off system for union officials in the public sector.DP floor leader Yun Ho-jung said on Wednesday that his party will push to set up a fund to compensate hospitals and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to revise laws in drawing up a support plan next year for small businesses.The ruling party is apparently taking preemptive action requested by its presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung, as the nation's small business owners brace for a deeper hit from the government's strengthened antivirus curbs.PPP presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol visited the Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU) on Wednesday, where he supported the adoption of a paid time-off system by unions representing government employees and teachers.Yoon also responded positively to implementing a labor director system at public agencies which would have an employee participate on the board of directors to represent workers.Saying he supports labor and management's free will, the candidate said a social consensus towed by some kind of force or the government's unilateral push cannot be sustained.