Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Parents Protest Outside Meeting Meant to Coax Youths to Get Vaccinated

Written: 2021-12-15 15:34:25Updated: 2021-12-15 16:04:33

Parents Protest Outside Meeting Meant to Coax Youths to Get Vaccinated

Photo : YONHAP News

The government's push for young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is facing strong backlash from students and parents alike.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae and Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong converged on Wednesday to meet with a group of students and parents in Seoul to assuage health fears and make a case for young people's active participation in the country's vaccination drive. 

Parents who oppose the COVID-19 pass system applying to minors starting in February staged a protest in front of the Seoul Seongdong-Gwangjin district educational support office where the meeting was held. 

The expanded COVID-19 pass system, which requires proof of completed vaccination or a recent negative PCR test result for entry at public places like study rooms, gyms and cram schools, is set to extend to people under 18 years of age in February. 

Parents have called the measure the government strong-arming minors to be vaccinated. Groups representing parents and students have filed a constitutional petition against the entry pass requirement, while seeking a relevant injunction.

On Tuesday, the education minister met with the Korea Association of Hakwon, which represents private institutes and cram schools, to discuss forming a consultative body to alter the pass system for students within the year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >