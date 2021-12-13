Parents Protest Outside Meeting Meant to Coax Youths to Get Vaccinated

Photo : YONHAP News

The government's push for young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is facing strong backlash from students and parents alike.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae and Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong converged on Wednesday to meet with a group of students and parents in Seoul to assuage health fears and make a case for young people's active participation in the country's vaccination drive.Parents who oppose the COVID-19 pass system applying to minors starting in February staged a protest in front of the Seoul Seongdong-Gwangjin district educational support office where the meeting was held.The expanded COVID-19 pass system, which requires proof of completed vaccination or a recent negative PCR test result for entry at public places like study rooms, gyms and cram schools, is set to extend to people under 18 years of age in February.Parents have called the measure the government strong-arming minors to be vaccinated. Groups representing parents and students have filed a constitutional petition against the entry pass requirement, while seeking a relevant injunction.On Tuesday, the education minister met with the Korea Association of Hakwon, which represents private institutes and cram schools, to discuss forming a consultative body to alter the pass system for students within the year.