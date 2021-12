Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court on Wednesday ordered the cancellation of the answer to a bioscience question in this year's College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT), citing errors.The Seoul Administrative Court ruled in favor of 92 test-takers who disputed question number 20 in the exam's bioscience part two section that was put forth by the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation(KICE).The court recognized that the question had errors and ordered the relevant answer to be canceled.Earlier this month, the group of students launched the suit for the state agency to rescind its designated answer, saying it was flawed, while seeking a court suspension on the validity of the question.