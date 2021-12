Photo : YONHAP News

Korean soccer fans have voted Son Heung-min's goal against Iran in a World Cup qualifying match in October as the best goal of the year.The Korea Football Association(KFA) on Wednesday announced the results of its online fan vote held from December 1 to 8 in which Son's October 12 goal in Tehran drew the most support, with over a thousand votes out of 35-hundred.Son has earned the goal of the year honor four times so far in the KFA's year-end fan vote including in 2015, 2016 and 2018.Coming in at a close second with 970 votes was Hwang Ui-jo's goal in a qualifying match with Turkmenistan.The match of the year title went to another World Cup qualifier held against the United Arab Emirates at home on November 11 before a crowd of 30-thousand fans. Korea won 1-0.