Small Biz Owners to Protest Anticipated Stepped up Distancing Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

Small business owners have warned of collective action as the government reviews stepping up social distancing amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.A nationwide group of business owners said Wednesday that they plan to hold a protest in Seoul's Gwanghwamun on December 22. They argued that the government and health authorities are once again shifting their responsibilities to small business owners.The group said its members were left with little other option than to shutter their businesses to take to the streets for survival. They intend to express their opposition to restricting business hours and enforcing the COVID-19 pass system.They also blamed errors in the QR code verification system on a lack of preparation.Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said the government views the current situation as very grave and hinted at plans to implement stronger distancing measures.Such measures could include further reducing the size of private gatherings and restricting the business hours of multi-use facilities such as restaurants and cafes.