Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

NIS Warns of Fake News, Cyberattacks amid US-China Feud ahead of Elections

Written: 2021-12-15 16:46:33Updated: 2021-12-15 16:48:16

NIS Warns of Fake News, Cyberattacks amid US-China Feud ahead of Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) warned of a possible increase in hacking attempts related to the country’s diplomatic and security affairs in the run-up to next year’s presidential election.

In its outlook report on cyberthreats issued Wednesday, the spy agency said the rivalry of dominance between Western powers and countries such as China, Russia and Iran is becoming more prevalent in cyberspace.

The NIS believes that because of this, if South Korea is asked for a joint response from either side in the future, it could become a victim of hacking attacks from the opposing camp.

Additionally, the agency expressed concern over fake news and publicly sensitive information causing chaos ahead of the March presidential election and provincial elections in June.

The NIS also projects an uptick in attacks related to post-pandemic era new technologies such as autonomous driving, hyper-connection and home networking as hackers eye security loopholes in the early days of introduction.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >