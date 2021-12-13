Menu Content

Envoy: Australia's Borders Reopened to Vaccinated S. Koreans

Written: 2021-12-15 17:59:28Updated: 2021-12-15 18:39:27

Envoy: Australia's Borders Reopened to Vaccinated S. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

Australia will allow fully vaccinated South Korean travelers to enter parts of the country, effective Wednesday, for the first time since March 2020.

The country's ambassador to Seoul Catherine Raper tweeted Wednesday that eligible South Korean citizens would be able to go to participating Australian states and territories without seeking a travel exemption.

Participating regions include New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory. 

The arrangement applies to those with valid visas traveling directly from Korea to Australia without any transit between the two countries. 

They will be required to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure and quarantine for three days upon arrival at home or a hotel. 

Australia has enforced one of the strongest border closures since March last year. It only recently opened its borders to New Zealand on November 1 and to Singapore on November 21.
