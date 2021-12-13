Politics DP, Gov't Include Gathering Limits in Pandemic Compensation

The ruling Democratic Party and the government have decided to allot compensation related to antivirus restrictions, not only for restricted business hours, but also caps on customer group sizes.



Speaking to reporters following urgent consultations with the government on Wednesday, DP's deputy floor leader Kim Sung-whan said the Ministry of SMEs and Startups has expressed its intent to revise guidelines and ordinances to resolve the issue on gathering limits which are currently excluded from compensation receipt.



Previously, Kim and other DP lawmakers had proposed a revision to a law on compensating small businesses for quarantine restrictions so to include establishments that face not only limitations on hours but also caps on customers who come in groups.



Kim said the ruling party will continue talks on a measure suggested by presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung of providing support first and making settlements later, rather than the other way around.



Visiting Boramae Medical Center in Seoul Wednesday, Lee said compensation should shift to a "support first and settlement later" method if social distancing rules are stepped up.